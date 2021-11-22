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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 12) Self Interest and Greedy hiding Technologies from People - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • November 22, 2021
In the 80's, Japan had the best technologies and we were still decades back, just because some self interest greedy people don't want to give up profiting using the old technologies. There are healing technologies that will blow your mind and we don't have it because some bunch profit driven criminals keep it out of the market for their self interest. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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