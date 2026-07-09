The New Creation Factualities Part 4

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What does it mean to be translated? In this video we delve into this understanding of how we've been translated from the power of darkness into the Kingdom of his dear son.
Did you experience this transition and transformation because it is impossible not to identify it once it has happened.
Join us as we explore more.