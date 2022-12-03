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【Ukraine Rescue】03/12/2022 The Rule of Law Foundation and the New Federal State of China provides a comfortable tent for the Ukrainian refugees who crossed the border to Medyka, Poland. The volunteers have welcomed more than 400 women and children within one day. There are resting areas, children’s playground, charging stations, coffee and food provided. People from all over Europe have donated abundant supplies.