Ostrich Farm Emergency Called As Family Veterinarian Arrives | Maverick News

Extreme Emergency called at Ostrich Farm in Edgewood B.C. as anti-government protesters greet family veterinarian and farm owners mourn the loss of family members and talk about storing murder victim's head in freezer.

