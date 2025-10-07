Ostrich Farm Emergency Called As Family Veterinarian Arrives | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extreme Emergency called at Ostrich Farm in Edgewood B.C. as anti-government protesters greet family veterinarian and farm owners mourn the loss of family members and talk about storing murder victim's head in freezer.
Plus Today's other real news:
* Carney Prepares for Trade Talk with President Trump
* Alberta's Premier On Tour In Quebec also talking Trade.
* Ontario's Premier targets Smirnoff in Trade War
* Venezuela sounds alarm of plot to attack U.S. Embassy
