With the Various and Increasing Threats, Experts Are Not Optimistic About the Upcoming Biden-Xi Meeting

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https://gnews.org/post/pzi4abbe
07/25/2022 According to Fox News, with the increasing and noticeable more aggressive behavior as well as the various threats toward the US and allies, expert are not optimistic about the upcoming virtual meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping