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Politics & the candidates
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20 views • September 28, 2021
Hips News a look at this weeks 9/27 Japan’s elective candidates in the upcoming election.
As well as a retrospective view of the current and past Prime Minister’s “Abe and Suga” the scandals, the Economic changes, Challenges, which includes the recent handling of the Olympics.
How all this and the responsibility of the next Prime Minister of Japan will Face. In a historical moment as the tipping point boils.
Will Japan’s next Prime minister be a lady!?
Prime Minister (?)
Also additional topics covered the Korean missile launch’s, the North Korea kidnapping
Incidents off yesterday, and the islands of the south waters been Occupied by Chinese ships which is Causing a nation wide scare.
Introducing the (Quad)!
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad or QUAD).
As well as a retrospective view of the current and past Prime Minister’s “Abe and Suga” the scandals, the Economic changes, Challenges, which includes the recent handling of the Olympics.
How all this and the responsibility of the next Prime Minister of Japan will Face. In a historical moment as the tipping point boils.
Will Japan’s next Prime minister be a lady!?
Prime Minister (?)
Also additional topics covered the Korean missile launch’s, the North Korea kidnapping
Incidents off yesterday, and the islands of the south waters been Occupied by Chinese ships which is Causing a nation wide scare.
Introducing the (Quad)!
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad or QUAD).
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