Freeing Ternovate and Mirne — Rybar's analysis📝

After halting the enemy offensive on the E Zaporizhia direction, Russian forces recaptured lost positions. Assault troops attacked the N & central sectors, seeking to push AFU out of tactically significant settlements.

➡️By March 25, Vostok Guards eliminated enemy penetrations in Novohryhorivka & Berezove. Small enemy groups continue operating nearby, but are cut off from ground supply.

➡️Russian units cleared strongpoints W of Radosne & advanced toward Ternovate, freeing the village and capturing Boykove, denying AFU the ability to attack the junction of Russian lines.

➡️Vostok Guards developed their offensive toward Orikhiv, freeing Luhovske, clearing Zaliznodorohne, Novoukreinka, and establishing control over Mirne. Assault troops reached the outskirts of Huliaipole.

❗️Enemy offensive operations continue declining due to heavy losses. AFU redeployed reserves, failing to turn the tide at Volcha, and the difficult situation near Slavyansk and Dobropillia forces them to scatter "fire brigades" along the front.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 17, 2026

▪️ At night, the enemy launched an attack on Sevastopol & Crimea. In the evening, drones were shot down over the Voronezh region. In the early morning, from the Leningrad region, it was reported that combat work to destroy enemy UAVs was continuing, & Pulkovo Airport was suspending the reception and dispatch of aircraft. In the area of Pulkovo Heights, damage to a vehicle & windows of a neighboring building was reported after the fall of a UAV.

After attack on Tuapse, the work of remedying the consequences is continuing, & the fire at the sea terminal is being extinguished. A criminal case has been initiated, including for a strike under the Liberian flag.

▪️ RAF struck Izmail, Chernyhyv, Kharkov, & Zaporozhye. The systematic work against the port of Izmail in Odesa Region is encouraging – strikes on this important logistics hub are becoming regular.

▪️ Sumy direction, the Russian Armed Forces are continuing to exert pressure on the enemy's defenses on a wide front. The Southern Military District reports on tactical successes (100-350 meters) in Sumy, Shostka, & Krasnopol regions. Fierce battles are taking place.

▪️ Belgorod region, daily arrivals of UAVs continue on the Nikolskoe - Nechaevka road. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a car, a woman was injured. A civilian received a mine-explosive injury in Berezovka of the Borisovsky district as a result of a drone attack on a service car. Two women were taken to the Rakitinsky Central Regional Hospital after a drone attack on a car in the village of Bobrava. In Shebekino, a drone hit an administrative building, 3 employees were injured. A civilian was injured in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. Two more were injured in Pochaev & Yasnye Zory. Many settlements have been hit by enemy attacks.

▪️ Kharkov direction, the Southern Military District is engaged in fierce battles with the task of pushing the enemy away from the State border. Volchansk direction, fierce battles are continuing in the forest strips east of Siminovka & Verkhne-Pisarevka. Skirmishes are taking place in the village of Zybino, & the Russian Armed Forces are also maintaining the initiative on the Velikoburuluk direction.

▪️ In Kupyansk, heavy battles are continuing. South of the enemy maintains a presence on the eastern bank of the Oskol River, & the Russian Armed Forces are continuing offensive actions, fighting for a full exit to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ At Krasny Liman, intense battles are continuing. The enemy is trying to counter-attack in certain areas near the city.

▪️ Slavyansk direction, our fighters raised the flag over Kaleniki, which will allow covering Raia-Aleksandrovka from the north through the forest strips.

▪️ Konstantinovsk direction, our units, having secured themselves in Berestka, have moved on to storm the approaches to the city from the SW. Fierce battles are taking place in the urban area of Konstantinovka.

▪️ Dobropollsk direction, our units are fighting north of Grishino near Vasilyevka & Novoaleksandrovka, & a battle for Belitskoe & Novy Donbass is ongoing.

▪️ Dnepropetrovsk region, the Eastern Military Group is continuing to expand the zone of control NW of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.Assault units crossed the Vovcha River; fierce fighting is underway in the forest massif between the Vovcha & Kamianka rivers. South of Pokrovske, UKR forces are attempting to infiltrate the depths of our defenses but consistently come under drone strikes.

▪️ Zaporozhye front, battles are taking place in Primorsk & Stepnogorsk.

▪️ Kherson region, it was reported that a woman was killed in Vinogradovka when a UAV dropped munitions on a residential area, & another civilian was injured. In Kakhovka, a woman was killed in a UAV strike on a car. In Radensky, a man was injured, & another ran over a mine in Solontsy.

Report compiled by: ⚡️Two Mayors