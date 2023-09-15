September 11 Attacks 22nd Anniversary Discussion

Ken O'Keefe & Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Discuss 9/11 on 22nd Anniversary (Recorded 11 SEP 2023)



Re: Mirror Copy from Ken O'Keefe's YouTube channel

Ken O'Keefe website: https://www.kok69.com





Ken O'Keefe and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Discuss 9/11 on the 22nd Anniversary of the attack.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Learn more at: https://www.digitalbackupcopy.com/