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Every Garden's Worst Enemy (QUACKGRASS: rhizomatous grass in a deep mulch garden)
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484 views • May 06, 2022
The Ruth Stout Method is amazing for growing potatoes. But just because it does most things really well, doesn’t mean it does everything perfectly. And while it can sometimes seem like a magic bullet, as it turns out, it’s not completely without it’s flaws. So in this video, I want to talk about Ruth Stout's worst enemy, and how we intend to deal with it: Quackgrass (AKA: witch grass, couch grass, scutch grass, devil's grass, bermuda grass, etc.)
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