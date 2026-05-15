Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater City Manager, commits repeated acts of STALKING and HARASSMENT

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This is a #Criminal violation of TITLE 18 sections 241 and 242

and her criminal colleagues by sending armed men to invade

She holds a PUBLIC OFFICE and silences all criticism of her

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