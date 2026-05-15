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This woman is a criminal.
She holds a PUBLIC OFFICE and silences all criticism of her
and her criminal colleagues by sending armed men to invade
the homes of critics.
Silencing their #FreeSpeech at PUBLIC MEETINGS via
trumped up BS "Protective Orders"
This is a #Criminal violation of TITLE 18 sections 241 and 242
original video:
Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater City Manager, commits repeated acts of STALKING and HARASSMENT