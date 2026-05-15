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Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater City Manager, commits repeated acts of STALKING and HARASSMENT
America at War
America at War
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This woman is a criminal.

She holds a PUBLIC OFFICE and silences all criticism of her

and her criminal colleagues by sending armed men to invade

the homes of critics.


Silencing their #FreeSpeech at PUBLIC MEETINGS via

trumped up BS "Protective Orders"


This is a #Criminal violation of TITLE 18 sections 241 and 242


original video:

Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater City Manager, commits repeated acts of STALKING and HARASSMENT

https://youtu.be/OBL6OlEnSSc

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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