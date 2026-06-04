Directors Suite #2.5

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Scenes from Werner Herzog's "Voles Sleep Where my Tortoise Does Not", a documentary which was in production before Herzog was abruptly and inexplicably trapped in a room with fellow film makers David Lynch, Lars Von Trier, Stanley Kubrick and Nicolas Winding Refn.
Features blonde, Peruvian beauty, Lanny Barbie. Who sadly is no longer friends with Herzog.
7:19End Screen