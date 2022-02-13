America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani: American Elites Have Completely Sold Their Souls to CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani: Xi Jinping’s hosting of the Winter Olympics is like the 1936 Olympics that Hitler held to glorify Germany, except that China is going much further than the Nazi Germany. And the so-called American elites have completely sold their souls to the devil that is the CCP.