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Channelling & other things.
Self Preservation Society BBTT
Self Preservation Society BBTT
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13 views • September 22, 2022

I would rather be & seek to be a man of the world than a SLAVE to my "country"PLEASE focus love/light & good intention on Abydos & the Temple of Seti.

My E-mail, [email protected],

My Odysee channel, https://odysee.com/@Bazzzilll:e

My original Bitchute channel, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67khUdV6ccrv/

Me on MeWe, https://mewe.com/i/truth_ofspirit

the group I run on MeWe, https://mewe.com/group/5b41ebb5a5f4e51fe8923542

S.I.T.P. group on MeWe https://mewe.com/group/60d0b1decfe8c10387d611f1

You/We/I are source consciousness on a soul journey have a spiritual experience in a carbon based avatar in the 3d on planet Earth, ANYTHING else is either what You/We/I do whilst here, ego or how other perceive us!

Royal Raymond Rife, https://www.bitchute.com/video/rd2Ss0YXfRs2/

chatting with Karen, https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtIRmaoI2YtX/

This is so important, please watch and share, https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNZfHp0GT0gZ/

This features my hom town and I found it so thought provoking, please listen and share, I have spoken to Karen and will again, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTq-VG9xUaY

myself interviewed by Radio Muggzie, https://www.bitchute.com/video/J9Nf6Q2lZWTK/

Jonathan Wright & myself in conversation https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSYH1eT8c42t/

DEEP but well worth the time

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Br425KMVy8Oc/

try this, https://www.shademakersuk.org/about-platinum-jubilee

Spend some time this this channel, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JFspbLSYbzoJ/

A good friends holistic website, https://lozzswellnessstore.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR1XUpIq2ix_QeWXx923997o3CI9IIydXdQy8T5EouM-CtRpBgOYHB6jqL4

Wayne & Josh, great food from 2 lovely fellas, https://www.facebook.com/burgerboxkent

This is a personal and much loved friend, please look and share where you see fit, thank you

https://www.avoyageofselfdiscovery.com/

(A very good friend, please share https://www.facebook.com/JetWashingSolutionsKent/videos/1374235196265880

“Once you have done a man a service, what more would you have? Is it not enough to have obeyed the laws of your own nature, without expecting to be paid for it? That is like the eye demanding a reward for seeing, or the feet for walking. It is for that very purpose that they exist; and they have their due in doing what they were created to do. Similarly; man is born for deeds of kindness; and when he has done a kindly action, or otherwise served the common welfare, he has done what he was made for, and has received his quittance.” – Marcus Aurelius

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