Being Mindful When Waking People Up To The Corruption
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Published a day ago |
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip: Tammy talks with Meredith Miller about abusive partners, driving further in to the arms of the abuser, moving further in to the abusive system, being irrationally loyal, stockholm syndrome, protection, being mindful, empathy, helping people to wake up.
🎥 - Watch The Full Conversation At https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com/conversations/f/never-forget-the-massive-censorship-and-propaganda.
