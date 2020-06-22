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[CURRENT RELIGIOUS NEWS] Life On The Edge: Ongoing Situations For Pakistani Hindus Leaving Pakistan For India.
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3 views • June 22, 2020
Discussions based on an article entitled, Life on the edge: Pakistani Hindus feel safer in India, published in The Japan Times on 20th of June 2020, New Delhi - Reuters - Retelling and drawing out the man in issues in the article.
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