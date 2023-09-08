MASKS ARE BACK IN CANADA - I TOLD YOU SO!

Hospitals in Ottawa which is Canada's capital city have now brought masking back. They are lying to the public telling us that there are traces of the Wuhan virus left over from the last fake pandemic. Ottawa is a far left Center and the far left runs every branch of government there including everything to do with socialized medicine.
The problem in Canada is that we do not have a two-tier medical system which means we simply cannot pay for any medical services at any private hospitals. They are all government-run and they are all going to adhere to this next fake pandemic probably more so than last time.
www.FreedomReport.ca
#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #Globalpandemic #masks #masksareback
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.