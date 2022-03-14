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Steam Locomotive with Coal Car Runs on Circle Rails, POV-Ray, Matador
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22 views • March 14, 2022
660 Bilder, Lok mit Tender. Aus MLCad-Gruppen aufgebaut,
Animation der Fahrt auf dem Kreis. Design der Lok: Bruno Kovasch (1930)
Baukasten: Korbuly 'Matador' in von mir digitalisierter Fassung (2009-2022)
Verwendung von:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego ldr-Modell-Erstellung)
MLView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (Translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (Renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatische Textdateien-Modifikationen)
Geogebra 6.0.691 Rechner Suite (Skizzen und Gleichungen)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (Video-Erstellung)
Audacity 3.1.3
Digitale Klötze (gratis):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
Animation der Fahrt auf dem Kreis. Design der Lok: Bruno Kovasch (1930)
Baukasten: Korbuly 'Matador' in von mir digitalisierter Fassung (2009-2022)
Verwendung von:
MLCad 3.51 (Lego ldr-Modell-Erstellung)
MLView 4.3 (Lego-Viewer)
L3P 1.4beta (Translator ldr-Modell zu POV-Ray)
POV-Ray 3.7 (Renderer)
AWK 3.1 (automatische Textdateien-Modifikationen)
Geogebra 6.0.691 Rechner Suite (Skizzen und Gleichungen)
Avidemux 2.8.0 (Video-Erstellung)
Audacity 3.1.3
Digitale Klötze (gratis):
https://www.digitalmatador.com
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