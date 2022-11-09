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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
Nov 8, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter gets HEATED discussing the recent attempts at voter fraud! We also break down the steps we can take to mitigate election fraud.
Sponsors:
magbreakthrough.com/dalton
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T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1soglk-election-fraud-underway-all-across-the-country.html