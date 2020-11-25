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The David Knight Show (25November20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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59 views • November 25, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:04:13 Americans try cheering up by decorating their homes more during lockdown…how much longer will they have homes with the Great Reset?

— 00:20:46 Maryland Gov ignores Baltimore crime and comes after mask refusers — “no constitutional right” to NOT wear a mask — Really?

— 00:31:28 As technocracy’s censorship escalates, Tucker points out it was key factor in the fraudulent election. David points out that it’s intelligence agencies and they’re bragging about coming after curfew violators and those who question vaccine safety

— 00:51:04 $1,500 “stimulus check” for getting vaccinated? All airlines are openly talking about vaccine passports to travel. In case you’re tempted to cave, here’s how the mRNA vaccine “works”

— 00:55:40 Washington’s original Thanksgiving proclamation — God is the foundation of the blessings of liberty

— 01:04:28 In stark contrast to our godless & Satanic American government, Ben Franklin’s call for prayer & God’s guidance to create the Constitution

— 01:18:12 The difference between America’s 2 founding settlements, Plymouth & Jamestown.

— 01:24:48 God’s providence, not capitalism, was behind in the survival of the Pilgrims

— 01:35:25 America vs Marxism: understand the foundation & tactics of the attack on America. Buttigieg is at the intellectual center of the current attack

— 01:55:47 Turkey pardoning? How about pardons for victims of American political persecution: General Flynn, Julian Assange, Ross Ulbricht, Marty Gottesfeld, Schaffer Cox

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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