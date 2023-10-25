Create New Account
Why The Governments Of MEN Are Always The ENEMIES Of GOD
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published Wednesday

As we may study the life of Jesus or the nature of having a God or higher authority than that of man, similar to the views of 19th century Abolitionists, we come to realize what compromises those who presume a man-made authority. Even for what Ancient Taoism teaches us and the life of Laozi, we reach a similar conclusion. Perhaps it is a matter of time for humanity to recognize why the governments of men are always the enemies of god, however that may be perceived. Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #christianity #christian #religion #religious #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

