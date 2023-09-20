The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 120 - Mark Of The Roman BEAST Update!

People, how would it even be possible to know about a concept called “the Mark of the Beast” unless the Bible had explained it and then Hollywood began to “sensationalize” it with “body markings” in endless dystopian SCI FI movies such as the Mad Max series beginning in 1979 and “In Time” released in 2011 among many others. This important end of days event has become shrouded in confusion by a barrage of propaganda and disinformation created by Jesuit controlled education, false Christian teaching and mainstream media over the last 100 years.

Over a period of 40 years i have heard a number of different interpretations of what the Mark of the Beast is and i could never ever settle on any of them. It is only now that the technology is reality and that God is revealing the strategies of the enemy that there is clarity about what is happening. God said he would do this at the very end and he is keeping his promise. In Daniel 12: 4 the angel told Daniel, “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” And knowledge has indeed increased exponentially in every sector including an understanding of what the enemy is planning!

Anyone who says that the Mark is only in the mind; an intention and nothing else is LYING whether willingly or out of ignorance of the scriptures. No one can measure a persons “Intentions” for the purpose of buying and selling. I have heard people explain that the Mark in the forehead only signifies Purpose and in the hand only signifies willingness to commit purpose to Action. How is this measured at a POS in any shop or online? It simply doesn’t work. It’s a ridiculous notion devoid of common sense!

In any financial transaction there is ALWAYS an exchange of value in the form of money or currency for goods. Even more so for digital or E money which requires an exchange of DATA for goods, recording the number and amount of financial transactions per individual. How can anyone conduct any kind of business for profit or otherwise unless transactions are recorded.

THE MARK OF THE BEAST - UPDATE FROM 2020!

IMPORTANT FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SYNTHETIC "mRNA" IMPLANTS!

W.H.O IS COVERING UP THE REAL AGENDA BEHIND VIRUSES AND VACCINES!