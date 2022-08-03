FLIPPING TABLES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

An interview with John Hamer & Shannon Rowan authors of the book Welcome to the Masquerade.





GET IT ON AMAZON WHILE YOU CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-Masquerade-Prelude-Great-Reset/dp/B09Y395SBM





Shannon Rowan’s WiFi Refugee

https://wifi-refugee.com/





Shannon’s blog:

https://wifi-refugee.com/blog%2Fessays





John Hamer’s Falsification of History

http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/





John’s author profile on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6





John’s BitChute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z26zmEN7WToE/