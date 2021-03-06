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Kevin J Johnston In Vancouver Part 4 - Major COVID Store Closures
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1 view • March 06, 2021
In Western Vancouver, we saw many closed stores and many plazas where businesses had just disappeared overnight. I decided to have a quick look around and show you just how empty these buildings really are.
The lock-downs in British Columbia have destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of business owners and employees of those businesses.
It is absolutely time to end all liberalism in this country before there is no country left to defend.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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The lock-downs in British Columbia have destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of business owners and employees of those businesses.
It is absolutely time to end all liberalism in this country before there is no country left to defend.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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