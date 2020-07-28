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2 PLANES FLY- OPPOSITE FROM THE CHOPPERS!
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57 views • July 28, 2020
About 5 min after I got video of the 2 Helicopters in flight over MINNESOTA, 2 Airplanes fly in the opposite direction of which the choppers had flown... As I'm uploading these videos, the skies are loud with aircraft it seems in every direction... I'll be trying to capture more...
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