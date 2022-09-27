Jesus Word Trust Jesus 2

This video was made after Father asked me to call on all, to trust Jesus, to trust His word, before that of church leaders, or any other people. If they contadict the Shepherd, trust the Shepherd. Below are bible quotes reffered to in the video:





John 10:9 9 I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. 10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.





John 14:9 Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”





Matthew 13:10 And the disciples came and said to Him, “Why do You speak to them in parables?”





11He answered and said to them, “Because it has been given to you to know the [a]mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, but to them it has not been given. 12For whoever has, to him more will be given, and he will have abundance; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him. 13Therefore I speak to them in parables, because seeing they do not see, and hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand. 14And in them the prophecy of Isaiah is fulfilled, which says:





‘Hearing you will hear and shall not understand,

And seeing you will see and not perceive;

15For the hearts of this people have grown dull.

Their ears are hard of hearing,

And their eyes they have closed,

Lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears,

Lest they should understand with their hearts and turn,

So that I [b]should heal them.’









Matthew 22:2 “The kingdom of heaven is like a king who prepared a wedding banquet for his son.









Matthew 6:21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. 22The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light.









Matthew 22:37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[a] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’[b] 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”









