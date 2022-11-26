RADIO HOST CAROL SMITH STRUCK BY BELL'S PALSY.. 💉💉💉

I don't know if she was injected, but it seems a pattern is emerging.Bell's Palsy is a known effect of the experimental injections.

Video from november 2022.





Carol Smith is the presenter of the Morning Show on Kiss92 FM in Singapore:

https://www.kiss92.sg/shows/the-morning-show/





Source: https://www.instagram.com/carolsmith/?hl=en





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





