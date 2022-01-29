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Unrepentant - Kevin Annett and Canada's Genocide
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32 views • January 29, 2022
This award winning documentary reveals Canada's darkest secret, the deliberate extermination of indigenous (Native American) peoples and the theft of their land under the guise of religion. This never before told history as seen through the eyes of this former minister (Kevin Annett) who blew the whistle on his own church, after he learned of thousands of murders in its Indian Residential Schools.
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