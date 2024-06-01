GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH
Give me liberty or give me death
Plunge a dagger into my chest
I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath
Give me liberty or give me death
Americans now all are we
United we stand different though we be
Our cause is just to end tyranny
Be with us Lord Bring us freedom's victory
How deeply now my heart is grieved
I want to live out my life and to live free
But my life I'll sacrifice if needs must be
For the ones near and dear and for our liberty
Give me liberty or give me death
Plunge a dagger into my chest
I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath
Give me liberty or give me death
They tell us sir that we are weak
Unable to cope with such an adversary
But when shall we be stronger ? When shall it be?
Sir we are not weak if we make use of the proper means
God has provided millions for the cause so holy
In such a country as we possess of liberty
I'd rather die free than to live enslaved
Captive and fearful in terror and in chains
Give me liberty or give me death
Plunge a dagger into my chest
I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath
Give me liberty or give me death
The battle sir is not to the strong alone
It is to the vigilant the active and the brave
Submission and slavery will follow if we cut and run
The war was put upon us gentlemen it has long begun
Now some may cry Peace ! Peace !
But is life so dear is peace so sweet ?
To be purchased at the price of fearful slavery
Forbid it God almighty !
I know not what others may say
But as for me
Give me liberty or give me death
Plunge a dagger into my chest
I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath
Give me liberty or give me death
Give me liberty or give me death
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2012 2024
Lyrics adapted from Patrick Henry
speech to Virginia Convention
St John's Church Richmond VA
March 23, 1775
