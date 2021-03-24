There are numerous “Dukes of Windsor” and “Mrs. Simpson” around the world. It was those “Mrs. Simpson” in the NATO and the European Parliament that blocked the large-scale actions of the NATO and the EU to be launched last year. In Brussels, the surveillance cameras and taping devices were everywhere. As the EU has finally solved the case where the CCP has deployed its “Mrs. Simpson” in the EU for a very long time, and has realized the threats of the “Simpson Plan.” It means that, without hesitation, the EU will stand with the U.S. and our NFSC fellows to take down the CCP. Japan, however, is the only country that dares not face the “Simpson Plan,” and it is expected to pay a big price for it. Huobi.com is the next Xiao Jianhua of Tomorrow. Jiang’s family transferred their wealth to Singapore, and Singapore’s finance will pay a big price for it