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STAND STRONG - January 12, 2021
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130 views • January 13, 2021
What Father wants us to remember... He's been saying it for the last two days. Blessings to each of you. You're always in our prayers!
Thank you for those of you who have helped us financially. We cannot tell you how much we appreciate you! For those who may want to help, here's the info:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
regular mail:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Website is coming along... Here are a few links...
vickyandchuck.com
[email protected]
vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
coming soon: a new podcast!
Please leave your comments below, or send an email if you don't want to share publicly. We pray for everyone who comes to this channel. Blessings and lots of love to each of you!
Thank you for praying, subscribing, sharing and following GOD!
Thank you for those of you who have helped us financially. We cannot tell you how much we appreciate you! For those who may want to help, here's the info:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
regular mail:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Website is coming along... Here are a few links...
vickyandchuck.com
[email protected]
vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
coming soon: a new podcast!
Please leave your comments below, or send an email if you don't want to share publicly. We pray for everyone who comes to this channel. Blessings and lots of love to each of you!
Thank you for praying, subscribing, sharing and following GOD!
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