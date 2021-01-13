STAND STRONG - January 12, 2021

What Father wants us to remember... He's been saying it for the last two days. Blessings to each of you. You're always in our prayers!Thank you for those of you who have helped us financially. We cannot tell you how much we appreciate you! For those who may want to help, here's the info:paypal.me/DesignByVickyregular mail:Vicky AdkinsPO Box 3313Independence, MO 64055Website is coming along... Here are a few links...vickyandchuck.comvickyvmusic.blogspot.comcoming soon: a new podcast!Please leave your comments below, or send an email if you don't want to share publicly. We pray for everyone who comes to this channel. Blessings and lots of love to each of you!Thank you for praying, subscribing, sharing and following GOD!