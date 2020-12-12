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RUSTY METALLIC PAINT FX On CONCRETE SKULL Candle Holder
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4 views • December 12, 2020
Creating a rust and corrosive metallic look and effect on a concrete skull tealight candle holder cast which was casted around September/October of this year of 2020 (videos on channel). We also paint the molten part of the concrete candle red and add hightlights to the overall concrete piece to add depth to both the skull and the dripping candle features on the ornament.
Materials on Amazon:
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes: https://amzn.to/379nE6X
More items featuring materials and products on the channel: Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com (intro & outro).
Background music by Angel Rust.
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Materials on Amazon:
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes: https://amzn.to/379nE6X
More items featuring materials and products on the channel: Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com (intro & outro).
Background music by Angel Rust.
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
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