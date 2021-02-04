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MORE BREAKING NEWS FROM DC - CAPITAL RAID LAST NIGHT...DOES THAT INCLUDE ARRESTS?!?!?
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1330 views • February 04, 2021
We the People News reports a WHOLE LOT of activity late last night AFTER Pelosi hit the gavel to close the Congressional session. Sirens were heard and lots of large busses and Patti wagons were identified. This appears to be a HUGE developing story that the mainstream media is NOT reporting!! (Not surprised!!)
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Original video location on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdj5k3-capital-raid-last-night...arrests.html
We the People News Video Channel on Rumble with more 'interesting' videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
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Original video location on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdj5k3-capital-raid-last-night...arrests.html
We the People News Video Channel on Rumble with more 'interesting' videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
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