X22 REPORT Ep. 3101b - [DS] Pushing War, Peacemaker, 2024 Election Will Not Be Rigged, The Clowns Are Losing
GalacticStorm
2042 Subscribers
32 views
Published Monday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3101b - June 25, 2023

[DS] Pushing War, Peacemaker, 2024 Election Will Not Be Rigged, The Clowns Are Losing


The [DS] is panicking, they do not control the flow information, they are now pushing WWIII and Trump and the patriots are prepared for this. They are actually pushing the [DS] down this path. Trump in the end will be the peacemaker and the world will see this. The 2024 election will be controlled by the patriots, they will not be rigged. The clowns are losing and the patriots are winning.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

