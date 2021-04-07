JUST BLOCK OUT THE SUN, WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

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this video is about solar geo-engineering and the June 2021 plans to “spray millions of tonnes of chalk into the stratosphere, in an attempt to ‘dim the sun’ and cool the Earth", and the latest update on this project, as it's been cancelled for Sweden. dear fact checkers: no one is alleging anyone is completely blocking out the sun
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