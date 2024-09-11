A Talking Head From The Govt Fire Ant Program Says NO.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary. 18th August, 2024.
Gold Coast, Qld Australia.
A talking head from the govt 🔥 🐜 program tells the audience under no circumstances will they allow residents to treat their own properties with natural control methods.
Below are the Safety Data Sheets for the poisons they are using 👇
https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS
https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene
Meanwhile in Texas, where Dr Puckett is from, people routinely treat their own properties for fire ants without any interference from the authorities.
#stopthetoxicfireantprogram
Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/
Join Aussie Flyers:
Website -
Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572
Subscribe to our magazine -
https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine
Aussie Flyers Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.