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WARNING ... !!! Living Morgellons fibers in CV 19 test swabs - MUST SEE .. !!
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5509 views • January 30, 2021
Seeing IS believing and here are living aggressive Morgellons fibers wrapped around the PCR cue tip heads .. so everyone who gets swabbed gets Morgellons disease.
Not only are they DNA mining but they're implanting Morgellons into you.
Need anymore proof that they're out to get us .. !!
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The British Barnacle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Dyre7V3dMGhmkkqTSofyg/videos
Not only are they DNA mining but they're implanting Morgellons into you.
Need anymore proof that they're out to get us .. !!
Shared from and subscribe to:
The British Barnacle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Dyre7V3dMGhmkkqTSofyg/videos
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