Has the New Financial System Really Started 03/28/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
159 views • 1 month ago

Trump Detonates the Global Banking Scam: The QFS System is live, and it’s powered by XRP – the old Swift Financial System as we know it is Dead!


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

globalbankingsystemstartedprophecy clubqfsstan johnsonprophecy with stannew financial system
Chapters

00:00Stan’s Books

04:30Trump Detonated Global Banking System

11:00The Future is Secure

16:52What Comes Next

21:42The QFS System

