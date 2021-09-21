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INTERVIEW: Disabled B.C. mother latest plaintiff in Fight Vaccine Passports legal challenge
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60 views • September 21, 2021
Rebel News interviews a disabled B.C. mother . . . who is now staring at mandated jabs . . . she has numerous health conditions . . . and has fought for a long time to get her heath at the minimum, stable. . . . her doctor has given her exemption forms but are ignored. Now she is confronted with this which could/would turn her life completely upside down and send everything she has done to progress; thus far completely out the window!!
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