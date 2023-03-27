MESSAGE OF SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL - THE WARNING IS NOT FAR AWAY

THE WARNING (1) IS NOT FAR AWAY...

YOU ARE RAMBLING ABOUT DATES, YET IT IS NOT FAR AWAY.

This generation will see a comet (3) pass very close to the Earth, so close that it will cause it to move.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for France: it will burn due to its own people and those from other nations who have come to cause confrontation.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the economy is faltering and humanity will suffer because of very high prices. America will suffer severely.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray concerning the new disease with high fever, which will severely affect the respiratory tract, and human skin will become dark and flaky. I call you to use the Oil of St. Michael the Archangel on the skin, the medicinal plant fumitory and the Oil of the Good Samaritan.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray so as to make reparation, to cry out for mercy and to be humble and true children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

I CALL YOU NOT TO WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MOMENT TO CONVERT. Repentance is necessary. You must elevate your spiritual state so that the state of your soul would be more akin to the Creator.

As the Father’s children, you are defended by Divine Love itself. My Legions will not turn away from you, we will always be defending you.

https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm









