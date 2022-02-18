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Constitutional Corner / Host Sherri Lynn, "Pentecost February 22 2022" Today February 18th. 2022
Sherri Lynn
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10 views • February 18, 2022
Constitutional Corner / Host Sherri Lynn, "Pentecost February 22 2022" Today February 18th. 2022

Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com I share information that seems worth keeping, being wise, being optimistic, Suspicious seeking truth with your eyes open with Jesus.
* Help Me Fight Big Teck / I Appreciate Your Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVision

Bible verses related to The Day Of Pentecost from the King James Version (KJV) by Relevance

Acts 2:1-47 - And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place.
Acts 2:1-13 - And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place.

Acts 2:38 - Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Acts 2:1 - And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place.

Acts 19:1-41 - And it came to pass, that, while Apollos was at Corinth, Paul having passed through the upper coasts came to Ephesus: and finding certain disciples,

Joel 2:28-32 - And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:

Exodus 34:22 - And thou shalt observe the feast of weeks, of the firstfruits of wheat harvest, and the feast of ingathering at the year's end.

Acts 2:16 - But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;

Mark 16:16 - He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
americagodholy spirittruthlifefreedomssheriffwordactsconstitutionalpentecostconstitution cornerway ofrevelutionsherri lynnthe vision
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