X22 REPORT Ep 3113b - The Cover Up Is Falling Apart, Blackmail, Trafficking, Treason Exposed, The Man In The Arena

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3113b - July 11, 2023

The Cover Up Is Falling Apart, Blackmail, Trafficking, Treason Exposed, The Man In The Arena





The [DS] cover up is falling apart. The people can now see favoritism, two tiered justice system, they see the blackmail, child trafficking and treason, it is all being exposed and the people are now seeing the truth. Trump is the bait and they are going to deploy all assets, they will do everything to stop him, he is the man in the arena. He is drawing them all out so the patriots can strike.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





