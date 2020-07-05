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God Bless America, land of the free and home of the brave.
tatoott1009
tatoott1009
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54 views • July 05, 2020
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Tat's Revolution – WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. THERE IS A WAR FOR YOUR MIND. YOUR MIND IS YOUR WEAPON. EVERY DARK CLOUD HAS A SILVER LINING. https://tatoott1009.com/

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I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. We often hear the claim that our nation is a democracy. That wasn't the vision of the founders. They saw democracy as another form of tyranny.
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