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How to Make a Maca Root Smoothie
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80 views • July 20, 2020
Have you ever heard of maca root? If not, here’s your chance to learn more about the superfood that’s been used for centuries. http://ghc.us/1v9
Maca is a plant that grows in the Andes of Peru. Grown at high altitudes under harsh conditions, the root is harvested for its generous health benefits.
Maca root has been shown to support bone density, improve mood and energy levels, and help to balance hormones.
Adding maca root to your routine is simple, and safe to take daily.
Get Your Maca Root On!
One: Source Your Maca Root
Maca root comes in a few different forms. In powder form, maca root can easily be added to smoothies, coffee, or juices.
Maca root extract is also available but usually combined with other supplements.
Alternatively, you can take maca root in pill form.
Two: Gather Your Ingredients
Create a chocolatey maca root smoothie with three-fourth cup of either almond milk or cashew milk, one scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder, two teaspoons of organic cacao powder, one tablespoon of organic almond or peanut butter, one tablespoon of maca root powder, and an organic banana.
Three: Blend
Add to blender, and pulse until smooth. If you’d like the smoothie a bit sweeter, try adding some honey, agave nectar, or an organic date.
If you’d prefer a quicker way to incorporate maca root into your diet, try our Androtrex for men or Female Fuzion for women.
To learn more ways maca root can benefit you, visit our natural health articles. http://ghc.us/1v9
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
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Maca is a plant that grows in the Andes of Peru. Grown at high altitudes under harsh conditions, the root is harvested for its generous health benefits.
Maca root has been shown to support bone density, improve mood and energy levels, and help to balance hormones.
Adding maca root to your routine is simple, and safe to take daily.
Get Your Maca Root On!
One: Source Your Maca Root
Maca root comes in a few different forms. In powder form, maca root can easily be added to smoothies, coffee, or juices.
Maca root extract is also available but usually combined with other supplements.
Alternatively, you can take maca root in pill form.
Two: Gather Your Ingredients
Create a chocolatey maca root smoothie with three-fourth cup of either almond milk or cashew milk, one scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder, two teaspoons of organic cacao powder, one tablespoon of organic almond or peanut butter, one tablespoon of maca root powder, and an organic banana.
Three: Blend
Add to blender, and pulse until smooth. If you’d like the smoothie a bit sweeter, try adding some honey, agave nectar, or an organic date.
If you’d prefer a quicker way to incorporate maca root into your diet, try our Androtrex for men or Female Fuzion for women.
To learn more ways maca root can benefit you, visit our natural health articles. http://ghc.us/1v9
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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