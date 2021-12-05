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The Most HONEST 3.5 Minutes Ever Produced For TV - HBO's NewsRoom
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631 views • December 05, 2021
This is a scene from 2012 of the HBO series 'The Newsroom' explaining why America's NOT the greatest country any longer... But it can be.
It has almost 9 MILLION views on YT.
Original YT video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16K6m3Ua2nw
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Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://thebodyhouse.biz/phone-sessions-with-dyann
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NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
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It has almost 9 MILLION views on YT.
Original YT video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16K6m3Ua2nw
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://thebodyhouse.biz/phone-sessions-with-dyann
Dyann's RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
SIGN UP TO GET CLASSIC MOVIE STAR QUOTES & COACHING TIPS!
http://madmimi.com/signups/4c2eda7a59ed4caabce9a26fc22cd8cc/join
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