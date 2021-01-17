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Buckle Up! The Ride is About to Begin - The Crowhouse.
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301 views • January 17, 2021
Buckle Up! The Ride is About to Begin - The Crowhouse.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
QUOTE ,, I'd never been in a police state. I didn't know what it was. I knew that it was, in the general way that people know that two and two is four, but it had no emotional value for me until I found myself in the middle of it. Alan Furst
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
QUOTE ,, I'd never been in a police state. I didn't know what it was. I knew that it was, in the general way that people know that two and two is four, but it had no emotional value for me until I found myself in the middle of it. Alan Furst
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