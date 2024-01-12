Gaza Lies Israel fed the world since October 7 (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-
https://youtu.be/1iU_LqVoZfU?si=wV6ayIDkgqWD21pV
12 Jan 2024 #Israel
Since October 7, Israel has ramped up its propaganda machine to reshape inconvenient narratives and garner support for its decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories. From fabricated stories about beheaded babies to baseless claims of Hamas headquarters under hospitals, here are some of the lies Israel has been spreading.
#Israel
