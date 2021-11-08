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Eerie Video From Proctor & Gamble Employees Emerges
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90 views • November 08, 2021
A video was sent to The DC Patriot from Proctor and Gamble employees asking consumers to reach out to their company and ask them to stop the mandates. They warned if this wasn't done, employees would not follow the mandates, and the supply chain would crumble.
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