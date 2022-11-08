Create New Account
They try to undermine our “Look under the microscope” message.
117 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 21 days ago |

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: They try to undermine our “Look under the microscope” message.


Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna.

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewshoaxcommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesmorgellonsdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidcontaminated swabs

