They try to undermine our “Look under the microscope” message.

123 views • November 08, 2022

Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: They try to undermine our “Look under the microscope” message.

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