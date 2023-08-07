Create New Account
DTR S6 Bonus: Oliver Parker Fritchle
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published 16 hours ago

By 1905, a man named Oliver Parker Fritchle had created a practical electric car that could travel 100 miles on a single charge. He completed a landmark challenge from Lincoln Nebraska to New York City in under 28 days. So what happened to his invention, his company, and his story? In this episode, we explore his story and why we're back to this technology some 120 years later. Enjoy.

Keywords
firstelectric car1908oliver parker fritchle

