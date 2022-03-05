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SECRET PFIZER VAXX KILL PLAN, WORM EGGS FOUND IN VIALS, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR BLASTS JAB TYRANNY
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Secret Pfizer Vaxx Kill Plan, Worm Eggs Found in Vials, Holocaust Survivor Blasts Jab Tyranny https://rumble.com/vwgnzz-secret-pfizer-vaxx-kill-plan-worm-eggs-found-in-vials-holocaust-survivor-bl.html
Quote: "Friday on the Stew Peters Show, the scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding the Pfizer bioweapon is finally collapsing. Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information directly from Pfizer containing proof of fatal vaccine injuries and an extensive list of extreme adverse events. Don't miss the premium interview, available through RedVoiceMedia.com/Premium, where Dr. Malone evaluates the data and the dire consequences of the mass jabicide.
Secret Pfizer Vaxx Kill Plan, Worm Eggs Found in Vials, Holocaust Survivor Blasts Jab Tyranny https://rumble.com/vwgnzz-secret-pfizer-vaxx-kill-plan-worm-eggs-found-in-vials-holocaust-survivor-bl.html
Quote: "Friday on the Stew Peters Show, the scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding the Pfizer bioweapon is finally collapsing. Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information directly from Pfizer containing proof of fatal vaccine injuries and an extensive list of extreme adverse events. Don't miss the premium interview, available through RedVoiceMedia.com/Premium, where Dr. Malone evaluates the data and the dire consequences of the mass jabicide.
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